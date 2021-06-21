OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics will host its free middle school math contest on Tuesday, June 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This year the contest for all Oklahoma students in grades 6, 7 and 8 during the 2020-21 school year will be virtual.
"OSSM's math contest for middle school students promotes mathematics skills above the regular classroom and is a vehicle into the world of 'contest math,'" said Dan Vossen, program coordinator.
The 60-minute test will consist of problems based on the Oklahoma Department of Education's middle school mathematics standards. Students will compete against one another, and the three top-scoring individuals from each grade will be recognized.
Students must register online. The deadline is Friday, June 25. Visit OSSM's website at https://www.ossm.edu/ossms-middle-school-virtual-math-contest/ to register and download practice tests. For more information email Dan Vossen at dan.vossen@ossm.edu.
Nationally ranked as a top public high school in the United States, OSSM provides a college-level, academically advanced curriculum in science and mathematics to juniors and seniors across the state. Created through legislative action in 1983, the two-year residential public high school serves all Oklahoma schools and students through statewide math contests, day workshops for students, residential summer academies for students, teacher professional development workshops, and outreach activities for students of varying ages.
In addition to its residential program, OSSM has six regional locations as well as a virtual program, through which students participate in a one- to three-year scholastic program while maintaining their local high school affiliation. These locations include Enid, Okmulgee, Poteau, Stilwell, Tahlequah and Wayne.
For more information, call (405) 521-6436 or visit the website at www.ossm.edu.
