OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its first graduating class with the OSSM Foundation's Quantum Experience Gala on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
An opening reception will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.
"We are grateful for the return of our most recognized and celebrated event, Quantum Experience," said Edna McDuffie Manning, Ed.D., interim president. "This evening will celebrate our graduates, supporters, faculty, and staff for 30 years of the best academic program in both the state of Oklahoma and the United States."
Former Oklahoma State Treasurer, Scott Meacham will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The keynote speaker is OSSM alumnus Todd Edmonds, an equity derivatives trader at Goldman Sachs in New York. Edmonds graduated from OSSM in 2012 and earned his bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University in applied physics. He also received a master of financial engineering from Cornell University.
At the event, four alumni will be recognized for outstanding achievement. These include Katie Maurer, M.D., Ph.D. from Enid; Robyn Grinsteiner Miller, M.S. from Mustang; Lt. Col. A.G. Roesener, Ph.D. from Hardesty; and Charles Te, M.D. from Guymon.
The event will be held on the 32-acre campus of The OSSM. Tickets are available by calling 405-522-7804 or visiting the OSSM Foundation website at www.ossmfoundation.org.
