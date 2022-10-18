OSSM still offering high-level science, math classes

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics continues its mission to offer high school students academic opportunities they can't get elsewhere.
Amanda Butler, a physics instructor for OSSM at the Tahlequah's Indian Capital Technology Center, said that while they have not had many changes with the program, they continue to stress excellence in math and science.
“We’ve tried to continue offering these higher-level classes to students because where a high school may not be able to fill a class for physics or calculus – they may not have enough students to justify having the class – we pull from all the area high schools," said Butler. "It gives them an opportunity where they may not be able to take it at their home high school.”
Butler said the program is a one-year option that lets high school students attend half a day to take AP calculus and physics classes.
Gil Brown, OSSM calculus instructor, has been with the program since its start in 2000. Brown said he has been using new teaching techniques lately. He encourages students to participate in warm-up review sessions during every class and to become more detailed with calculus notations.
“It’s like when you’re taking derivatives,” said Brown. “I’m explaining what each variable and mathematical notation is. We are getting a little more detail on what those mean, and how they can apply to the problems we’re doing.”
OSSM has 17 students enrolled at the Tahlequah regional center; the numbers were higher before COVID-19. Butler said they are looking at enrollment to make an upward trend, since they are now able to recruit and hold in-person classes.
“We weren’t able to recruit. We couldn’t go to the schools, and so students didn’t know that we were out here,” said Butler.
Brown said the best OSSM recruiters are the current OSSM students, when they go back to their home high schools and tell others about the program. He said since they are able to have in-person classes, they can monitor the students better.
“A lot of times, when COVID-19 was going on, we were doing it either by Google Meet or Zoom, and we couldn’t tell if the kids were understanding what was going on. That was kind of hard for them,” said Brown.
Butler said being in the same room is especially helpful in labs, as students learn from one another and have a better hands-on experience.
Edna Manning, OSSM interim president and founding president, said the Tahlequah regional center has been successful over the years, and she attributes that partly to Brown and Butler. She believes OSSM is a valuable service to students in the area and the state.
“It gives students an opportunity to take high-level math and science taught by well-qualified instructors,” said Manning. “The regional center is also an asset to public schools in the area, many of whom cannot get qualified math and science teachers and cannot offer courses at this level."
Check it out
To get involved with the OSSM program at ICTC Tahlequah, go to https://www.ictech.edu/ or the OSSM website at https://www.ossm.edu/ and click on the regional center link.
