OSSM to offer free math workshop for TMS students

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics announced this week it will host a free one-day math workshop for Tahlequah Middle School students entering grades 6-9 in fall 2022.
It will be held on Thursday, June 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indian Capital Technology Center, 240 Vo-Tech Drive. A free lunch will be provided.
“Through the free workshops, we hope to help middle school students prepare for the upcoming school year and learn math through a fun, interactive approach,” said Frank Wang, Ph.D., president of OSSM and teacher of the one-day workshop. “I like to wow the students with dazzling displays of mathemagics and have them exclaim and ask, ‘Whoa, Dr. Wang. How did you do that?’”
To register for the event, visit the website at www.ossm.edu or call 405-521-6436.
Nationally ranked as a top public high school in the United States, OSSM provides a college-level, academically advanced curriculum in science and mathematics to juniors and seniors across the state. Created through legislative action in 1983, the two-year residential public high school serves all Oklahoma schools and students through statewide math contests, day
workshops for students, residential summer academies for students, teacher professional development workshops, and outreach activities for students of varying ages.
In addition to its residential program, OSSM has six regional locations as well as a virtual program, through which students participate in a one- to three-year scholastic program while maintaining their local high school affiliation. These locations include Enid, Okmulgee, Poteau, Stilwell, Tahlequah and Wayne.
For more information, call 405-521-6436 or visit the website at www.ossm.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.