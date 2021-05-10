OKLAHOMA CITY – In response to COVID-mandated virtual schooling, the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics has announced it will host a series of free one-day math workshops for middle school students throughout Oklahoma, including in Tahlequah.
Designed for students entering grades 7-9 in fall of 2021, the goal is to help them catch up on math concepts that have proven difficult to teach in a virtual classroom.
“Remote learning is a difficult medium in which to teach complex math concepts,” said Frank Wang, president of OSSM and teacher of the one-day workshops. “Through the free workshops, we hope to help middle school students prepare for the upcoming school year and learn math through a fun, interactive approach. I like to wow the students with dazzling displays of 'mathemagics' and have them exclaim and ask ‘Whoa, Dr. Wang, how did you do that?’”
OSSM will host five one-day workshops throughout Oklahoma. All times are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule is as follows: June 10, Autry Technology Center, Enid; June 15, Western Oklahoma State College, Altus; June 17, Kiamichi Technology Center, Durant; June 22, Indian Capital Technology Center, Tahlequah; and June 29, High Plains Technology Center, Woodward.
To register for an event, visit ossm.edu or email linda.waters@ossm.edu.
