OSU Agriculture celebrates distinguished group during 2022 honors ceremony

Recipients of the 2022 Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture Distinguished Alumni Award and the 2022 Champion for OSU Agriculture Award pose for a photo with the vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture. Front row, from left are: Carl Whitcomb, Elizabeth Logan, Joe Williams, and OSU Agriculture Vice President and Dean Thomas G. Coon. Back row: John Fenderson, Karen Eifert Jones, Patsiann Nix Smith, Tammy Lee, Lenny Hughes, and Jeff Hilst.