The Oklahoma State University Spears School of Business has announced the 2019-2020 Business Speakers Series.
Jonathan Mildenhall, former chief marketing officer of Airbnb, will present "A Purposeful Brand: The Power Behind Airbnb" on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 8 a.m., in the Tulsa Downtown DoubleTree Hotel, and at a noon luncheon at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Dan Cockerell, former vice president of Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World, will talk about "The Magic Behind Disney: Secrets to Success" on Tuesday, Feb. 25, during a noon luncheon at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, and Wednesday, Feb. 26, at a luncheon in the Tulsa Downtown DoubleTree Hotel.
"A Conversation with Martha Stewart" is the title of Stewart's presentation set for Wednesday, April 1. She will be at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center at 9:30 a.m., and at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum at 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the Center for Executive and Professional Development at cepd@okstate.edu or 405-744-5208.
