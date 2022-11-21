TULSA— The Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences will host three Operation Orange events – one-day, hands-on medical school camps – across three OSU campuses in early 2023 to spark or encourage high school students to pursue a career in medicine and health care.
The event will be held at the OSU Student Union at 100 S. Hester St., in Stillwater on Jan. 7; in Tahlequah at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation at 19500 E. Ross St. on Feb. 11; and in Tulsa at the OSU Center for Health Sciences at 1111 W. 17th St. on Feb. 25.
The goal of Operation Orange is to recruit students in rural areas of Oklahoma to attend medical school and then return to their hometowns to practice medicine.
“With our state facing a growing physician shortage, it has become imperative that we attract medical students who want to stay and practice in rural Oklahoma after completing their degree,” said OSU-CHS President Johnny Stephens. “One of the key factors that determine where physicians will set up their medical practice is where they were raised. Physicians who grew up in rural Oklahoma are more likely to practice medicine in a rural community.”
Participants at Operation Orange get to practice doing chest compressions and inserting a breathing tube, as well as learn about organ anatomy and preparing for medical school.
They will also take part in hands-on activities related to OSU-CHS’ Athletic Training and Physician Assistant program, all while interacting with medical, athletic training, and PA students.
For more information or to register for Operation Orange, go to okla.st/OpOrange.
