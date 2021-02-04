OSU-CN medical students getting hands-on training with COVID shots

On top of handling patients with common medical conditions, health care systems across the state are under pressure to vaccinate people for COVID-19, while also caring for those who have already contracted the virus.
To meet the increasing demands of the pandemic, Cherokee Nation Health Services is using the 54 medical students from the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation to help administer vaccines.
“Our health care systems across the state are very stressed,” said Dr. Natasha Bray, associate dean for academic affairs. “We’ve got a high volume of patients who are very sick, and in addition to caring for an unprecedented number of individual patients who really have a high acuity of health care needs, we’re asking our health care centers to shift to deliver vaccines in a very short period of time. So when you think about employees being sick and being out, the amount of stress that’s on the system just taking care of patients who are ill, and then now trying to pivot to deliver vaccines to the community – it’s a big challenge.”
CNHS has made it a mission to use every vaccine it receives, letting none go to waste. But the tribe has more than 140,000 citizens living just within its 14-county reservation, so finding extra personnel to work the vaccination pod helps reach more people.
“Cherokee Nation Health Services asked our partners at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation if their medical students could assist in our vaccination efforts,” said Dr. R. Stephen Jones, CNHS executive director. “This has allowed us to increase the number of vaccinations we can give each day. This is a great opportunity for our future physicians to gain experience on the front lines of this pandemic that will affect and enhance their educational experience.”
The OSUCOM at Cherokee Nation is the first tribally affiliated medical school on tribal land in the country. It’s also likely the first time medical students have been thrust into such a volatile venue.
“It’s not an experience that many first-year medical students get to have,” said Holton Fox, first-year student. “So I’m very thankful for that opportunity, to get that first-hand, one-on-one experience with patients. It gets you comfortable talking to patients.”
So far, CNHS has administered more than 14,000 vaccines to tribal citizens. Considering the short amount of time since the first immunization was rolled out, Bray called it a "monumental accomplishment." She said students were excited to serve the community and make a difference, but one of her jobs is to ensure they do not overcommit themselves.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to actually engage in the care of patients in a pandemic,” Bray said. “But we have to balance that with their developing curriculum needs to make sure we train them to be physicians not only for today, but for the next 20 to 30 years of their careers.”
The college tries to limit students to around two hours a week of volunteering. While their willingness to inoculate patients is beneficial to all concerned, the college works to limit disruption to their class and learning environment.
“Going into medical school, I never thought this would have happened – having to wear masks for class and still being on campus, but having to self-distance. It’s definitely been a challenge, but it has not affected our curriculum or learning environment whatsoever,” said Fox. “We’re constantly learning. I never thought I would learn so much in one day, and the amount of material that we’re having to know is amazing.”
