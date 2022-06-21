OSU-COM interns complete tribal externship

Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine second-year students Megan Tramel and Erin Reynolds have completed two weeks of a tribal externship.
Tramel, a Cherokee Nation native, and Reynolds, a Chickasaw Nation citizen, shadow Dr. Dustin Beck and the residents at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center.
This opportunity is allowing the students to gain insight into tribal health care from the perspective of providers, including observation of the treatment and management of common health concerns in native populations, such as diabetes and hypertension.
Tramel is the secretary of the Dermatology Interest Group Association. Reynolds is the president of the Native American Students in Osteopathic Medicine club.
Reynolds and Tramel are preparing to take their first board exam.
