OSU-COM medical student learns from mentor, hopes to bridge gap in rural health

Rural Americans increasingly face health disparities compared to those living in urban areas. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 15 percent of the U.S. population live in rural areas. In addition, unintentional injury deaths are 50 percent higher in rural areas than in urban areas. OSU College of Medicine is helping bridge the gap in rural health access through their Summer Rural Externship programs for medical students.
One of those students benefiting from this experience is Angel Giron, a current second year medical student at OSU College of Medicine. His placement site is at the Tahlequah Medical Group Clinic - NHS campus with Dr. Thomas Schneider.
Students have the opportunity to shadow health care professionals, including actively participating in clinical care through assisting in patient encounters. Angel says he is enjoying learning from Schneider and serving his patients.
“NHS provides a welcoming family environment, one where there is a clear success in patient-provider relationships, Schneider knows his patients and they know him well too,” said Giron.
Giron knows the need for equitable care in rural medicine given his previous experience working as an epidemiologist for the Cherokee Nation. He hopes to continue learning about practicing in a rural environment and one day hopes to exhibit the same patient-provider relationship Schneider and his patients have.
