OSU-COM student participates in job-shadowing at NHS

An Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine gained shadowing experience while participating in the Summer Rural Externship at Northeastern Health System's Residency Clinic.
The Summer Rural Externship allows OSU-COM students to shadow primary care physicians and other interdisciplinary health care providers at a rural practice for two weeks.
Nadia Khoda, an incoming second-year osteopathic medical student at OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation campus, shadowed Dr. Thomas Schneider at the from June 1-11. The purpose of participating in an SRE is to reinforce interest in rural medicine and to gain more clinical experience.
“Being able to shadow health care professionals at Northeastern Health System has allowed me to apply what I learned from medical school into real life. This experience has showed me the profound impact primary care has on Oklahoman lives and why we need more healthcare providers in rural Oklahoma," said Khoda.
