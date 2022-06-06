TULSA – The Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine is celebrating a historical landmark with the opening of a new hall.
Fifty years ago, Oklahoma was dealing with a physician shortage, so state leaders came together to create and pass Oklahoma Bill 461 that established the Oklahoma College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Tulsa, which would later become the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.
It was the first free-standing, state-supported osteopathic medical school in the country and its mission was to train doctors to meet the health care needs of rural and underserved Oklahomans.
“In March 1972, with dwindling numbers of primary care physicians in rural Oklahoma, the Oklahoma College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery was established to educate and train osteopathic medicine physicians. Fifty years later, we are still fulfilling that mission,” said OSU-CHS President Johnny Stephens. “We’ve had 3,700 graduates come through our doors who have left their mark on Oklahoma, the nation and the world. It’s something to be proud of.”
A large celebration will take place on July 28, which will coincide with the opening of North Hall, the newest building on the OSU-CHS campus in Tulsa, which will include new anatomy and neuroanatomy labs, the new Tulsa County Medical Examiner's Office, additional meeting and conference rooms, offices spaces and new administrative offices.
“I want to say thank you for all that you’re doing to advance the mission of OSU-COM. It truly is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the past and look forward to the future,” said Stephens.
People are also invited to leave their mark on the campus through the 50th Anniversary Leave Your Legacy brick campaign. There are four different brick and paver sizes to choose from that will be placed on the OSU-CHS campus. For more information or to order a brick, go to okla.st/com50brick.
“Today, OSU-COM educates tomorrow’s physicians in a wide range of specialties to serve both rural and urban areas of our state,” he said. “Now with our College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, our impact is even greater.”
To learn more about the history of the institution, see photos from the past five decades at the school and learn how you can support OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, go to medicine.okstate.edu/anniversary.
