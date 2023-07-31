The Cherokee County OSU Extension Office has undergone staffing changes recently and is set to participate in several upcoming events.
New 4-H educator Carolan Schaefer started her work at the office on June 12. Before this position, Schaefer was a schoolteacher for 10 years. Schaefer said she is most looking forward to getting to work with the children.
“We get to do the things kids enjoy in [4-H],” said Schaefer.
Enrollment for 4-H begins Aug. 1, and Heather Winn, OSU Extension Service educator, said the office will soon hold a big event for that.
There has been another change at the Extension office as staff members recently said goodbye to its previous agriculture educator, Jodie Parolini. Winn said the office is looking to fill that position.
The Extension office is also in the process of moving to its new location at the future site of the Cherokee County Fairgrounds.
“We’re looking forward to moving into the new facility ... and holding events out there. It’s really nice,” said Winn.
Winn said she expects the physical move to happen in August.
The office is set to host and participate in several upcoming events soon, including setting up a booth at the Aug. 5 Back-to-School Bash at Norris Park and an event for National Farmers’ Market week on Aug. 11.
Around this time of year, Winn said the office usually holds a back-to-school event with a free activity, potentially bowling this time around.
