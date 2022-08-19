Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has completed construction on House 31, and organizers said they appreciate OSU medical students' help with the finishing touches.
Habitat House 31 was started in March and has taken six months to complete. With 988 square feet of energy efficient living space and an affordable house payment, the homeowner is excited to own a home with a yard for a garden.
The House Blessing is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. Anyone wanting to attend the blessing may call the Habitat office for directions.
Habitat for Humanity is a 501c3, nonprofit Christian Housing Ministry that builds and repairs homes for selected and qualified low-income families in Cherokee county. For more information, visit the website www.tahlequahhabitat.org, or call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332.
