STILLWATER – Oklahoma State University has announced plans to hold in-person classes this fall.
More progress is expected to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus through widespread vaccinations and continued recommendations of hand-washing, distancing, and mask use. As cases decline, OSU health officials are making plans to hold in-person classes in the fall.
“The pandemic forced us to innovate our academic delivery methods to minimize academic interruptions and ensure our students receive instruction safely,” said Vice Provost Dr. Jeanette Mendez.
OSU managed the fall 2020 semester with a hybrid mix of online and in-person classes.
“We always follow the recommendations of our health officials when it comes to safety protocols. The access to top medical leaders through OSU’s Center for Health Sciences means we have the latest data and guidelines to keep our campuses safe,” said Mendez.
