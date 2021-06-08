STILLWATER, Oklahoma -- A total of 7,623 students were named to the 2021 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,452 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President's Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean's Honor Roll.
Area students are listed below.
President's Honor Roll
Fort Gibson: Hunter Bartlebaugh, Nathan Franklin, Breana Jordan.
Kansas: Camryn Blisard, Tyler Dugan, Miguel Morfin Valencia, Jacob Shepherd.
Locust Grove: Lauren Ables, Dylan Luper, Rhett Pursley.
Oaks: Samuel Piazza.
Park Hill: Savana Winkler.
Tahlequah: Cailey Cunningham, Jessica DeSouza, Roger Dunham, Katie Moore, Tate Schneider, Jake Springwater, Mia Vinson, Morgan Wofford, Meg Wynn.
Dean's Honor Roll
Fort Gibson: Blair Gibson, Seth Martin, Grayson Smith.
Gore: Eli Pool, Alexis Smith.
Kansas: Michael Baker, Kamryn Chastain, Bret Marckx,Tatum Norwood, Jager Pifer, Chauncey Wagner.
Locust Grove: Anna Kromhout, Carson Murray.
Park Hill: Kelsey Corry, Paul Lasiter.
Stilwell: Cameron Hasson, Hadley Hume.
Tahlequah: Jordan Clayborn, Cassidy Cluck, Jaycee Greening,Alexys Keys, Hunter Riley, Tate Robertson, Hailey Sams.
Westville: Elexus Maggard.
