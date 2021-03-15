STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University Stillwater spring commencement ceremonies are slated to be held outdoors May 7-8 at Boone Pickens Stadium. A number of new protocols are in place as the university prepares for in-person ceremonies. The health and safety of the campus community, friends and family are top priorities.
In addition to celebrating the spring and summer degree candidates this May, OSU is inviting the Class of 2020 graduates to participate as capacity allows. Spring and summer 2021 degree candidates and class of 2020 graduates must register in advance to attend commencement. Each student will be able to receive tickets for up to eight guests.
Masks are required and seating will be socially distanced. In case of a severe weather event, individual ceremonies may be rescheduled for May 9 or 10.
Ceremony schedule includes:
• Friday, May 7; 1 p.m., College of Veterinary Medicine; and 7 p.m., Graduate College.
• Saturday, May 8; 9 a.m., Ferguson College of Agriculture; 9 a.m., College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology; 12:30 p.m., Spears School of Business; 4 p.m., College of Arts and Sciences; and 7:30 p.m., College of Education and Human Sciences.
For more details, visit commencement.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.