OSU students grateful for chance to learn

Gunnar Phillips and Sierra Grounds are second year medical students at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah.
For the past two weeks, they participated in a Summer Tribal Externship at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in the Resident's Clinic. During the externship, they shadowed several family medicine residents as they saw patients every day.
Phillips said that his experience was enlightening and that he is grateful for all those who made this experience so enjoyable for him. Grounds said that this experience has provided an opportunity for her to learn, especially about what it means to practice tribal medicine.
