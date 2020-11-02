Oklahoma State University medical students from Tulsa and the Cherokee Nation spent a day assisting Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity by working on the storage shed for future homeowner Diana Jolly-Collins.
OSU students pitch in for Habitat
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 73. LPN. Died October 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 5th 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill ,OK. Visitation November 4th 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
MUSKOGEE [mdash] age 57. Street Department Worker. Died October 23rd in Muskogee, OK. Visitation November 2nd from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
