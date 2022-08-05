OSU to honor six agriculture alumni with distinguished award

STILLWATER – A Tahlequah woman is one of six people being honored by Oklahoma State University for bringing distinctive credit to the university’s Ferguson College of Agriculture and contributed significantly to society.
John Fenderson, Karen Eifert Jones, Lenny Hughes, Tammy Lee, Jeff Hilst, and Patsiann Nix Smith have been named the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients. The honorees will be officially recognized during the OSU Agriculture Honors ceremony on Oct. 28.
Tahlequah honoree Patsiann Nix Smith is a two-time graduate of OSU. Nix Smith received a bachelor’s degree in general agriculture in 1965 and a general administration degree in 1982. Born in Oklahoma City and a fifth-generation Oklahoman, Nix Smith moved to Tahlequah when she was 3 years old and currently lives there on her original Cherokee allotment.
She serves on the board of directors for the Cherokee Nation Foundation and is active in fundraising activities and award selections. Nix Smith established an endowment in the name of her great-great-grandmother, who homesteaded in Tahlequah from the Trail of Tears. She also helped the Cherokee Foundation acquire funding for scholarships distributed annually to students.
In addition, Nix Smith has been stalwart in supporting the operations of the OSU Purebred Beef Center, as well as the other animal units in the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences. She has helped grow the operational endowments for all six of the department’s animal units. She and her nephew established the Nix Foundation, which supports the OSU Spears School of Business and is a major gift donor for the New Frontiers campaign.
“We are proud to honor this group of alumni with such an esteemed award. They have had a tremendous impact on the Ferguson College of Agriculture and made significant contributions through their careers and to their communities, the state and the university,” said Thomas G. Coon, vice president and dean for OSU Agriculture.
Established in 1983, the Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes individuals whose accomplishments serve as a model for current and future Ferguson College of Agriculture students. The OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources is comprised of the Ferguson College of Agriculture and two state agencies – OSU Extension and OSU Ag Research.
For more information on each honoree, visit OSU Agriculture Honors online.
