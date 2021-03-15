Tahlequah’s newest location for developing medical professionals has adapted to COVID-19 pandemic like most schools, with first-year students at the OSU College Of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation experiencing a learning environment unlike any other.
Due to requirements for social distancing, OSUCOM-CN has had to find new ways to delivery its curriculum over the past year. Students typically meet in large lecture halls during their first year, but instead, lectures have been pre-recorded and delivered online through the school’s learning management system.
Dr. Natasha Bray, D.O., associate dean of Academic Affairs, said faculty members back up the lectures with question-and-answer sessions over Zoom, and answer student questions over the phone or by email.
“A large portion of time in the first semester of medical school has traditionally involved learning anatomy both in the classroom and via cadaver dissection,” said Bray. “During the 2020-2021 academic year, students learned anatomy utilizing augmented reality software that allowed for the visualization of anatomy in 3-D. Students still worked together in small groups with a facilitator to dissect in the virtual reality-based software.”
By their second year, students will be able to develop skills associated with dissection during system-based courses, such as the respiratory, cardiovascular or gastrointestinal systems. They’ve also been able to learn clinical skills through weekly lab sessions that Bray said are critically important for them and essential to the practice of osteopathic medicine.
Students have also been on hand to help combat the virus. They’ve been actively engaged in helping administer vaccines at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, with students providing 424 volunteer hours, accounting for about 1,000 vaccines delivered. Faculty have also provided 106 volunteer hours to the CNOHC. The Service Learning and Community Engagement Course was modified to incorporate students working at the vaccine pods rather than shadowing physicians at low-income community clinics.
“Once of the positive impacts of these changes is a clear demonstration that we are able to disrupt the traditional method of content delivery only occurring in the classroom,” said Bray. “The integration of video-conferencing based small groups allow students to engage in small-group learning, despite physical separation.”
The new way of delivering curriculum content has given more flexibility to students, allowing them to access the material in a way that best supports their learning styles, said Bray.
“Medical education is extremely stressful and rigorous,” she said. “The ability to provide some flexibility in how students access material and interact with the curriculum allows for students to support their own physical, mental and emotional well-being.”
Bray hopes changes made to OSUCOM-CN’s curriculum delivery will allow the school to support to an increasingly diverse student body it has experienced recently. Not only has the diversity of student applicants increased, but so has the number of total applicants in the past year.
As for students at OSUCOM’s main campus in Tulsa, clinical rotations stopped during April and May of 2020, but were able to resume that portion of their education in June of last year. During that time away from clicks, they were given education on how to properly use personal protective equipment for airborne and droplet-based infectious agents, said Bray.
“Students were also given the opportunity to take non-patient facing electives in subjects such as medical research, telemedicine, pandemic medicine, rural health topics, public health, and neuroimaging research,” she said.
