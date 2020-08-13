Whether it's a mask mandate or face covering ordinance, most guidelines in cities across the state are similar, as far as penalties and exceptions.
As of Aug. 13, 17 municipalities have enacted mask mandates. The Norman City Council passed its ordinance July 8, and officials say businesses and residents are following protocols - for the most part.
Annahlyse Meyer, Norman City Chief Communications officer, said the ordinance is enforced through code compliance.
"If we get a complaint to our action center on a business, that would go to our code office and one of our code compliance officers would go to ensure if there's been a violation," Meyer said. "We are taking a very education-first approach here, so instead of citing them, we're educating them about the ordinance and about the requirements."
Meyer said there were either no violations or if one occurred, it was "corrected" using the education-first approach.
"We've have up to 102 businesses we received complaints on, and not all of those had actual [violations]," Meyer said. "Of the 102 businesses, 42 of those had no issue and 61 fixed it. The last one is a new complaint we are headed out to check."
Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said he's heard from residents and business owners who say they feel safer now that people are practicing safety precautions. On July 15, the Tulsa City Council passed a mask ordinance to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Concern for the current rate of spread and its corresponding impact on our health system capacity is what led local hospitals to request a mask ordinance in Tulsa," Bynum said. "Since the ordinance was approved, I've seen a definite increase in the number of people around town using them."
Tulsa and other cities that have mandated face coverings offer signage to businesses and residents.
The city of McAlester passed a mask mandate, which is set to go into effect Aug. 23. Mayor John Browne plans to set up a special city council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20, to vote on striking a $100 fine for those violating the measure.
Most face covering ordinances list exceptions for those who may not be able effectively cover their faces. Exemptions fall within the Center for Disease Control's guidelines, which cover medical or mental health conditions, or developmental disability.
Children under age 10 are exempted in Tahlequah, while children under age 6 are exempted in Norman.
Just like with Tahlequah's ordinance, McAlester's and Norman's are set to expire on Nov. 30.
