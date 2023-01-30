NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma announced the students named to its fall 2022 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 9,260 students were named to the fall 2022 honor roll. Of these students, 4,007 were named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an "A" grade in all their courses.
President's Honor Roll
Fort Gibson: Megan Greathouse, Lindsey Hinkle, Logan Rhyne, and Bailey Williams.
Gore: Kayden Anderson.
Locust Grove: Sara Blue.
Rose: Taylor Pearce.
Tahlequah: Maria Buscemi, Edison Chen, Emma Doss, Tyler Joice, Maggie Renfro, and Mia Vinson.
Stilwell: Rebecca Radtke.
Dean's Honor Roll
Fort Gibson: Kali Gleissner and Llant Tovar.
Gore: Braylen Rodgers.
Stilwell: Brandon Aviles, Regina Dean Meneses, Reina Diane Meneses, and Erika Vanderheiden.
Tahlequah: Chance Chambers, Emily Elliott, Brayden Haddock, Katie Hallum, Jolie Morgan, Kelsey Morgan, and Kinzie Roach.
Watts: Teodorico Reyes Jr.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU's Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the fall honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during the winter intersession, which count toward students' overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean's Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.