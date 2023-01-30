Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation. Sleet accumulations of around one half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Additional sleet accumulations less than one half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&