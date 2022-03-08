OKLAHOMA CITY — University of Oklahoma officials announced a $14 million investment into the school’s nursing program Tuesday in a bid to improve one of the lowest nursing rates in the country.
Relying on funds from a new sales tax exemption, state funding, new donations and internal reserves, the university announced it has increased its incoming 2022 fall nursing class by 189 students. In fall 2021, the university was only able to admit 366 qualified applicants due to shortages of nursing faculty, inadequate space and equipment and limited resources.
The university is committed to continuing to admit an increased number of nursing applicants through at least 2023, officials said.
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said OU officials looked at the nursing shortages and realized, “This is a crisis.”
“Whenever you need to use reserves, you use them during a crisis, so it’s the idea of pouring more dollars into that to meet this crisis,” he said. “You don’t save money for a rainy day and then when it rains, not use them. And right now, this crisis is epidemic.”
The move is part of the university’s effort to boost Oklahoma’s per capita nursing rate from 46th worst in the nation. With just 712 nurses per 100,000 residents, experts say the state’s aging nursing workforce and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have only worsened the situation.
Harroz said the limiting factor to treat patients in the state is not the number of beds, it’s the number of nurses. Across the country, nursing shortages are causing patients to be turned away. Education officials statewide, meanwhile, have long complained that Oklahomans are interested in a nursing career, but there’s not enough capacity to admit all of the qualified applicants. Last year, OU only had the capacity to accept about 62% of the qualified applicants, officials said.
With the enrollment expansion, OU’s College of Nursing would be responsible for preparing more than 25% of new graduate nurses annually in Oklahoma, said Julie Hoff, dean of the college of nursing. As a bonus, she said it also increases the pipeline for more advanced practice registered nurses, nursing faculty and nursing leaders who can educate the state’s future workforce.
“This allows us to help move the needle to improve health access, health equity and health care outcomes in our state,” she said.
Harroz said the historic investment would temporarily expand OU’s nursing school capacity, allowing them to admit all 555 qualified applicants in fall 2022 and create 21 new full-time jobs.
Harroz said the university is looking at how they can continue the program expansion beyond fall 2023.
“We know we can’t sustain it over time without additional resources,” he said. “We’re trying to make that as efficient an ask for continuing dollars as possible. We knew we needed to plug this gaping hole immediately, and then backfill it as we can with those resources.”
The university plans to leverage the new sales tax exemption approved by the Oklahoma Legislature last year that is expected to ultimately generate an additional $11.8 million for the health system. OU also operates one of the state’s largest academic health systems.
Last year, health officials promised to use the funds to train new nurses, doctors and nurse practitioners. The reinstatement of the exemption came in tandem with the transition back to non-profit status with the merger of the hospital and the physician practice.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has pressed the state’s colleges and universities to increase their output of nurses, engineers and teachers.
“(I’m) just really excited that you guys are focusing, setting that vision and making it happen,” he said. “I can do the difficult right away. The impossible takes us just a little bit longer.”
State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, a nurse practitioner, said in a statement that lawmakers have been working to address the critical nursing shortage, and OU’s announcement shows their efforts are working.
“I’m grateful that Oklahomans will receive the care they need from people who will soon be employed in this rewarding profession,” she said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
