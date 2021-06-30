NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma announced today the students named to its spring 2021 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 8,930 students were named to the spring 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,818 were named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an "A" grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU's Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the spring honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during summer intersession, which count toward students' overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean's Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy with 12 or more letter-graded hours are recognized with a 3.0 or higher.
Area students who are on both the President's Honor Roll and the Dean's Honor Roll are denoted by an asterisk.
Cave Springs: Carol-ine Irwin.
Fort Gibson: Megan Greathouse*, Jonathan Burnett*, Braden Frix, and Megan Greathouse*.
Hulbert: Michaela Moss and Jessica Stromp.
Stilwell: Alec Delapena*, Alexa Fuson*, Regina Dean Meneses, Rebecca Radtke, Dakota St. Pierre*, Olivia Townsend, Erika Vanderheiden*, and William Walters.
Tahlequah: Brandon Berry, Jared Blackbear, Megan Bravo*, Maria Buscemi, Emma Doss, Kylie Hix, Audrie Lupton, Avery Maize, Jolie Morgan*, and Brady Thornton.
Watts: Scott Huggins*.
