NORMAN – Students from 128 communities across Oklahoma are listed on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus honor roll for spring 2019 semester.
In most colleges, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the honor roll. Students in the College of Architecture are recognized with a 3.3 or better, and students in the College of Engineering are recognized with a 3.0 or better. Honor roll students who are enrolled full time in at least 12 credit hours are listed below by the hometowns they provided on their records.
Area students are listed by hometown.
Fort Gibson: Griffin Ray Daniels, Lauren D. Dean, Reagan MacKenzie Edwards, Chasady Jane Hall, Maria Araceli Hernandez, Caleb Sewell Raper, and Ian Claudio Valencia.
Hulbert: Michaela Renee Moss and Jessica Lois Stromp.
Kansas: Kaylyn E. Edwards.
Park Hill: Dillon James Clark.
Rose: Diamond Jean Bailey.
Stilwell: Mackenna Loraine Crittenden, Alexa Ann Fuson, Hunter Allen Hampton, Dakota Lane St. Pierre, and Nathan Cole Vanderheiden.
Tahlequah: Ivee Nikole Baker, Megan Marie Bravo, Nicholas Charles Buscemi, Seth R. Campbell, Bryce Avry Hennen, and Hunter M. Reagan.
Welling: Misty René Matlock and Emily Danielle Sloate.
