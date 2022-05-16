NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents met to approve a new Polytechnic Institute, two online master’s degrees and other items.
Though not on the May agenda, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. used the occasion to speak to the university’s plans for its Tulsa campus.
“With Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma building a technology-advanced economy, the opportunity to align our educational and research capabilities with the workforce needs and opportunities of the region’s growing and dynamic economy has never been greater,” said Harroz.
As a solution to the increasing demand for credentialed workers in critical STEM fields, Harroz announced the university intends to launch the OU Polytechnic Institute, a new school in Tulsa with bachelor’s completion and graduate degree programs focused on innovation and advanced technology.
Pending approval by the OU Board of Regents and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the school will offer innovative programs to fill vital, high-paying jobs in areas like telehealth, autonomous technology, electric vehicles, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and software engineering. The institute is slated to go on a future OU Board of Regents’ meeting agenda.
“The OU Polytechnic Institute will rank as one of the most ambitious and game-changing investments ever made in Tulsa,” Harroz said. “The school’s cutting-edge curriculum – developed with industry partners – will focus on advanced applied technologies, quickly making the region a hub for growth and new jobs.”
Harroz said the idea for the institute came out of extensive conversations with state leaders. The common vision, he said, will help advance Gov. Stitt’s efforts to move Oklahoma’s economy forward. The project also has support from philanthropic partners, including the George Kaiser Family Foundation, BOK Financial and other private partners.
The Regents also approved the addition of two new online graduate programs – a master of arts in art management and a general master of legal studies degree – to add to the suite of more than 30 graduate degrees offered through OU Online.
Designed for professionals looking to enhance their career in the arts, the M.A. in arts management is built on a flexible structure of fine arts, arts entrepreneurship and practicum courses.
The program culminates with two significant practicums rooted in real-market work experience, allowing students to expand their personal network with arts entrepreneurs, artists, arts organizations and philanthropists, while applying the knowledge, skills and frameworks learned throughout the program to the workplace.
The new M.L.S. degree addresses the growing need for broad graduate legal education, providing students with a solid grounding in the study of law while also having the opportunity to pursue areas of relevant specialization.
The proposed degree offerings will now go before the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.
