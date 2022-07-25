OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy has earned accreditation with special commendation by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education.
Several Cherokee County area students are enrolled in the program.
Accreditation involves a process that takes nearly a year to complete. Commendation means that the educational provider is not only meeting, but exceeding the minimum requirements for accreditation.
“The College of Pharmacy is the sole ACPE-accredited provider of continuing pharmacy education in the state of Oklahoma. Therefore, maintaining our status is critical. The commendation distinction reflects the high quality of the program content and delivery mechanisms,” said JoLaine R. Draugalis, RPh, Ph.D., College of Pharmacy dean.
ACPE sets the national standards for the education of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. To receive accreditation, the educational facility must adhere to all ACPE guidelines and standards. Cassidy Roberts, outreach liaison for the College of Pharmacy, submitted a 500 page document to demonstrate the college was consistently meeting the strict standards.
“We are excited to be one of the first two in the nation to receive this commendation from our accrediting organization. As the only Oklahoma operated ACPE continuing professional development program, it allows our attendees to have their Continuing Education credits recognized across states. Additionally, the commendation validates the effort our staff puts into providing quality programs with outstanding presenters – many of which are faculty at the College – and maintaining the highest of standards as required by ACPE,” said Eric J. Johnson, CPA, MBA, the college’s senior associate dean for administration and finance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.