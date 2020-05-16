OU Medicine offers tips for employees heading to work

OKLAHOMA CITY - As more people return to their traditional workplace environments after the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, OU Medicine is offering guidance and a Back-to-Work Toolkit to assist businesses as their employees enter a "new normal."
Although the number of new COVID-19 diagnoses peaked in early April, new cases are still being diagnosed, which means employers should implement strategies to prevent the spread of the virus, said Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine enterprise chief quality officer.
"The virus is still in our state," he said. "One of the most important things we have learned is that a substantial portion of people who become infected have no symptoms but can still spread the virus."
In addition to having a mandatory mask policy, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and practicing social distancing among employees, Bratzler recommends that business owners consider several other factors. Employees who are over age 65 or have immune-compromising or chronic health conditions should work from home if possible. He recommends having a flexible sick leave policy so people who feel ill aren't compelled to go to work, potentially infecting others. Parents of children may be unable to find child care, but policies that permit them to work from home would also allow them to care for their children.
"I think telework has been an important part of flattening the curve in Oklahoma," Bratzler said. "But for employees who must go to the workplace, I strongly recommend wearing masks to protect the people around you."
OU Medicine's Back-to-Work Toolkit contains evidence-based resources to keep employees as safe as possible from infection with the virus. General ongoing recommendations include:
• Practice physical distancing, including limiting the number of people in elevators.
• Wear face masks at all times unless seated with appropriate physical distance from others.
• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly, or use hand sanitizer.
• Clean and sanitize surfaces regularly, including door handles, light switches and other high-touch surfaces.
• Ill workers should stay home and call a doctor.
For meetings, OU Medicine offers tips:
• Hold virtual meetings if possible.
• Meetings should have 10 or fewer people physically present.
• Make sure the room is well-ventilated.
• Remind employees to avoid shaking hands.
• For in-person meetings, keep a record of the names and contact information of participants for at least a month.
For shared spaces:
• Wear masks while in shared spaces.
• Consider staggering employee shifts to reduce the number of people sharing common areas.
• Create a central location for food or other deliveries.
• Keep hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and other cleaning products on hand.
Some employees may face difficulties readjusting because of the stress of COVID-19. OU Medicine recommends employers be aware of signs of physical and emotional exhaustiona in order to address problems early.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.