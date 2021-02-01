NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma recently announced the students named to its fall 2020 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 9,299 students were named to the fall 2020 honor roll. Of these students, 4,003 were named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an "A" grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU's Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean's Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher. Students who are on both the President's Honor Roll and the Dean's Honor Roll are denoted by an asterisk.
Tahlequah: Brandon Berry, Amanda Boyd*, Megan Bravo, Emily Chaffin*, Deanne Venise Dela Paz, Emma Doss, Emerald GoingSnake*, Katie Hallum, Audrie Lupton*, Jolie Morgan, Macy Reasor, and Brady Thornton.
Hulbert: Mason Landsaw.
Locust Grove: Trinity Hoff*.
Stilwell: Alec Delapena*, Luke Essary, Alexa Fuson, Hunter Hampton, Rebecca Radtke, Dakota St. Pierre*, Olivia Townsend, and Erika Vanderheiden*.
