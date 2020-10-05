NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma will become the first public university in the state to adopt a multi-year test-optional undergraduate admissions policy.
OU has been authorized by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to implement the new policy through the 2025 admissions cycle, making the submission of common standardized tests, such as the ACT and SAT, optional. The decision follows guidance issued in July by the State Regents that temporarily lifted the testing requirement.
Since 2012, OU has used a holistic admissions process, which evaluates prospective students on four components: academic rigor and performance, activities and engagement, personal essay and letter(s) of recommendation. Holistic admission has allowed OU to use many factors to predict the likelihood of student success, and now OU can make admission decisions without relying on test scores. Students are still encouraged to submit test scores, as they allow for accurate course placement, and could also improve a student's opportunity to gain admission and scholarship.
The OU application for fall 2021 is now open at apply.ou.edu. To connect with the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, visit admissions.ou.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.