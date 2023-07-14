As part of Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, local law enforcement officials and others have tips on how automobile owners can be prepared and work to prevent theft and burglary.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said when it comes to preventing vehicle theft, he recommends people do the basics, such as locking the doors and never leaving the keys in the automobile itself.
Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King had similar advice.
“About 98% of all our vehicle thefts and car burglaries occur on unlocked vehicles,” said King.
King said even if vehicles are on their owners’ property, they should remain locked at night to deter potential theft. Places that have an abundance of vehicles in one place – like apartment complexes, housing additions, and residential streets – are often targets for vehicle thieves and burglars.
“They may check 200 door handles in a night to get into five cars,” said King.
Since Jan. 1, 2023, King said, Tahlequah has experienced 16 vehicle thefts and 17 break-ins; 50 vehicle thefts took place in 2022. King said TPD has worked to create a detailed patrol and officers have studied crime data to try to mitigate this issue. When a car is stolen, King said, most of the time it is taken for joyriding or just by someone on foot, and is often found within 48-72 hours.
Stolen items from inside the vehicle can be harder to find, but law enforcement will try to locate items by searching pawn shops online or by tracking down the property through investigative measures.
When it comes to parking in a public area, Chennault said, vehicle should be in a space as close to the building as the driver can get, and in a well-lit area where a lot of people tend to be.
“It seems to us that vehicles are stolen more easily and frequently when they’re parked in places that aren’t easily accessed by the public,” said Chennault. “You go down to the lake and go fishing and you’re parking at a boat ramp that doesn’t have a lot of people around keeping an eye on your stuff – that’s where they seem to be stolen the most.”
When a vehicle is parked at the owner’s home, King suggested a light in the house be left on all night. If homeowners will be gone for several consecutive days, King said they should have someone drop by to check on the vehicles.
“Evil is scared of the light, and evil flourishes in the dark, and so the more we can light an area up, the less likely we are to have people coming in and even checking your vehicles,” said King.
An issue Chennault and many others in law enforcement often see during a theft is people leaving the titles of the cars in their vehicles, as officers will need a title to file a proper stolen vehicle report.
Besides the title of the vehicle, Chennault said, valuables – including purses, chargers, and phones – should not be left in parked cars or in plain sight. If the driver does not take their items out of the automobile, Chennault said, they can be covered up or placed in a car’s trunk.
“Something that we talk about around Christmastime is, don’t leave your items in your vehicle – especially personal gifts and stuff like that – that people can view and tempt them to break in,” said Chennault. “Make it as hard as you can to be a victim.”
When it comes to vehicle theft, Chennault said thieves will often check car doors or break the passenger side window, which can be prevented with car alarms that will scare off intruders. When it comes to ATVs and other vehicles that are harder to secure than the standard car, King said the main preventive measure is to not leave the keys in the vehicles, and to park them in places that are not as easily noticed.
If a car is stolen, the owner should call local law enforcement officials and be prepared to supply them with the VIN number, registration, tag number, any identifying marks or features, and a copy of the title. After the police are contacted, an insurance agent should be next on the list, as a report will need to be made and the investigation will begin.
Trae Ratliff, principal insurance agent at Grandview Insurance, said most of the time when a vehicle break-in occurs, two claims will be made. Ratliff said one of the biggest misconceptions with stolen items from an automobile is that the personal items are part of the auto claim. Most of the time, personal property that is not attached to the vehicle will be claimed on a renter’s or homeowner’s policy.
“The damage to the vehicle, like if they break out a window, then there’s possibly a claim there. But in most scenarios, your deductible is going to be greater than the cost to replace or repair a window,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff said people should also think about getting rental coverage on their plans, so the owners will have access to rental cars during the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.