It's said that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. But in Cherokee County, February is going out with a lamb - actually, several of them.
The Junior Livestock Show kicked off with the sheep Thursday morning. Three more types of livestock will be shown before Monday's awards program and premium auction.
The Livestock Show Committee approved 49 sheep and 14 showmen during the December pre-entry.
"Ag teachers can also go do house visits and nominate them," said Heather Winn, family and consumer science/4-H youth development Extension educator.
Participants have to be 4-H or FFA members who live in Cherokee County, and who are academically eligible to compete. Each exhibitor could enter up to three lambs.
The show was judged by Darin Annuschat, herd manager at the Oklahoma State University sheep and goat center. He said the Cherokee County show is "extremely nice."
"You all are top quality. There are some nice sheep out here," he said. "It's totally fun to work with the kids in this county."
The sheep competition had eight breeds and most had multiple classes. After each class, the best of the breeds were selected. From those winners, the best overall were chosen.
Kendra Haggard's daughter Elisabeth is in the eighth grade with Keys 4-H. She has been showing since fourth grade. Haggard said kids learn responsibility when they take care of the livestock and show them.
"She spends hours every day with her animals, walking them and taking care of them," said Haggard. "Her sheep take extra time. She sits outside the pen and gets the sheep used to her. They have a unique personality."
Elisabeth's 191-pound Hampshire placed third in class, 10th in breed. She placed 14th overall.
Danika Spaulding, a seventh-grader in Keys 4-H, has also been showing sheep for four years. She said she puts in a lot of hours taking care of them.
"It's very fun. They're very stubborn," she said.
Her 123-pound Southdown placed third in class and breed; her 159-pound Crossbred placed first in class, third in breed; her 149-pound Hampshire placed first in class and breed. Danika placed third overall.
Dillin Stilwell, Hulbert FFA freshman, has been showing for a couple of years.
"At school we had sheep and the ag teacher asked me to show," she said. "Now I have my own sheep. We have six - three are mine and three are my brother's."
Dillin's 144-pound Shropshire placed third in class, fifth in breed. Her 159-pound Hampshire placed fourth in class, eighth in breed. She placed 12th overall.
Her younger brother, Kash, is in Hulbert 4-H. He was the only one to show in the Dorset category. His 166-pound Hampshire placed first in breed, sixth in class; and his 159-pound Natural placed third in class, fifth in breed. He placed ninth overall.
Of those animals shown throughout the week, 80 of them will make it to Monday's premium auction.
"They don't actually sell them. They still take them and show them at other places," said Heather Winn.
Results
The overall winners of the Cherokee County Junior Livestock Sheep Show are: Craylyn King, Tahlequah FFA, first; Bryce Smith, Keys FFA, second; Danika Spaulding, Keys 4-H, third; Madison Hood, Woodall 4-H, fourth; Eli Stamps, Hulbert FFA, fifth; Levi Hood, Keys FFA; Laine Forrest, Keys FFA, seventh; Kylie Forrest, Tenkiller 4-H, eighth; Kash Stilwell, Hulbert 4-H, ninth; Conner Stamps, Hulbert FFA, 10th; Colton Fort, Tahlequah FFA, 11th; Dillin Stilwell, Hulbert FFA, 12th; Katelyn Fort, 13th; and Elisabeth Haggard, Keys 4-H, 14th.
What's next
The Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show continues with the hog show at 10 a.m. Friday; beef show Saturday at noon; the goat at 1 p.m. on Sunday; and the awards program at 6 p.m. and premium auction at 6:30 on Monday.
