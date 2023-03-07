Outgoing city councilor says he'll miss the 'domino effect'

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.