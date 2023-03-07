Outgoing city councilor says he'll miss the 'domino effect'

Tahlequah’s outgoing Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff didn’t shy away from taking charge of the city’s youth sports program, as well as one of the two committees created during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ratliff was sworn in as councilor in 2019 and he said the decision to run for office was based on a number of factors.
“For several years before I ran for city council, I was the president of the Tahlequah Main Street Association. I had quite a bit of board experience and felt as if I could do a better job representing my city than the incumbent,” he said.
A main reason for Ratliff to run for office was that he had just moved back into the city limits, which made him eligible.
“I’ve always wanted to be the mayor of Tahlequah and felt like the first step was to be a city councilor,” he said.
Ratliff wanted to wrap up the remaining 2013 bond issue projects, replace the 2009 bond that was rolling off, get the vacant downtown buildings occupied, and focus on youth sports.
It didn’t take long for the newly elected official to show initiative and take on one of his biggest projects, tackling renovations to the Phoenix Park Ball Fields. Ratliff had envisioned plans for the eight-field complex but it was the revamping of the city’s youth sports that caught his eye.
“I truly believe this will be my legacy when I’m gone,” he said. “Initially my perception was, this problem could be addressed by our recreation department within the city. After one meeting, I quickly realized that a nonprofit would be a much better format for what I wanted this league to become. Luckily, I had great community support to bring it to fruition.”
Fast forward to early 2020, when the community fell on unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents turned to elected officials for answers, and Ratliff didn’t hesitate to head the Economic Recovery Task Force Committee.
“I come from a family of small business owners. I think that was incredibly helpful when trying to toe the line between staying open and staying safe –how to be mindful of others while trying to keep their doors open and registers ringing was my primary focus,” he said.
With great responsibility comes great challenges, and Ratliff said one of the biggest was mandating face masks during the pandemic.
“I would say some of my strengths have been being able to work with people even when they have a difference of opinion. I would be naïve to think others are not just as passionate about this place as I am; we just don’t all see things through the same lens,” he said.
He credited his ability to keep peace among administration, employees, elected officials, and trust authorities, which he said was needed at the time.
Ratliff is no stranger when it comes to encouraging others to run for city office. He said he tells others to not let their emotions get the best of them.
“You’re no doubt running because you love this place. Sometimes emotions can run high when you are dealing with things you are passionate about. You just have to do your research and vote with your heart,” he said.
It may have been a shock to some to see Ratliff explore other interests and focus on his roots as a Cherokee Nation citizen. He announced Dec. 2 that he was running for CN Tribal Council.
Josh Allen, Tahlequah Public Schools band director, was elected as Ward 4 Councilor during Tahlequah’s election on Feb. 14, and he’ll be sworn in May 1. Ratliff said he’s met with Allen over lunch.
“I was very encouraged by his desire to help and continue to see the city grow in a positive direction. I have no doubt he will do a great job and his heart is in the right place,” Ratliff said.
He said being in city politics is like building a domino run, and that analogy is something he will miss the most.
“The bigger the project, the more dominoes you must stack and put in a certain place. Once you finally get to the point where you can knock the first one over and see it all come together, that is the part I will miss the most,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.