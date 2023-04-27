Tahlequah’s outgoing mayor, Sue Catron, took office in 2019, entering her four-year term under a dark cloud of uncertainty.
As she explained it, the city was near bankruptcy, and Catron had concerns about the sustainability of Tahlequah’s financial future.
“I had concerns about city finances, the 2013 bonds, our roads, and a general air of neglect. I wanted to see some changes,” said Catron.
During the filing period for the 2019 election, Catron watched carefully to see who would run and whom she would support. That last day of filing, Catron said realized there were no other candidates, and decided to throw her hat in the ring. At the 11th hour, the current mayor also filed.
With 30 years of administrative experience at Northeastern State University, a master’s degree in business administration, and being a CPA, Catron recognized an opportunity to help in what she considered a crisis for the city.
During the first month of her term, she tried to find out how much cash was in the city’s bank account, and it took an actual visit to the bank to do that. For the first six months, Catron, department heads, and councilors investigated the finances, and she said they were shocked to find out they had been misled about the solvency of the city.
“I was naïve about how long it takes to effect change and how expensive projects become when in a municipal setting,” said Catron.
In the transition period when there was no city administrator, a list of 13 specific actions was developed. Some of those involved stripping all nonessentials from the budget, holding off on new hires, and giving no across-the-board raises for a year. Through attrition, nonessential positions were eliminated and budgeted expenditures were approved only when cash was available.
One effort that made a huge impact on the region’s ecology was the modernization of garbage collection. Catron said Chris Armstrong, solid waste director, brought forward the proposal to purchase automated trucks and provide households with a cart. The previous system had homeowners placing their trash directly on the ground at the curb, creating an issue with litter and causing injuries to city workers who had to heft the bags up and into the trucks. At the same time, the City Council approved using a professional waste management company, rather than a rural landfill.
The Tahlequah Industrial Authority’s mission was expanded, creating the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority. This allowed the development around Tahlequah, as opposed to just the industrial park. The board of trustees was increased from five to seven, allowing for targeted communities to address specific issues. Catron said this also led to the employment of an economic development director and closer ties to the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ensuring recreational opportunities are available to the citizens of Tahlequah was important to Catron during her tenure.
“Both healthy living and multimodal transportation are critical to the vision of the comprehensive plan,” said Catron. “We made great strides toward providing a backbone for future additions.”
One particular effort Catron felt would have helped councilors do a better job – the addition of a second council position for each ward – did not get passed by the voters.
Attempts were made by Catron to schedule information-sharing conversations with individual councilors prior to every meeting. She said that due to busy schedules, councilors were rarely able to join the discussions, leading to times when members felt unprepared or left out of the conversation. Recently, iPads were given to councilors in hopes that having the information electronically and easy to access will help.
“Additional councilors would have given the mayor the opportunity to divide the council into working subgroups when a complex issue came up, reducing the time required from all councilors,” said Catron. “Maybe this question might be reconsidered by voters at a future time.”
Catron believes there is still some work to be done for the city to keep from returning to the old ways of doing business.
“The incoming mayor is a highly intelligent individual who should not be fazed by the wide diversity of complex topics that come throughout the day,” said Catron. “There are still some who work for the city who would like to see a return to a past we have outgrown. The ‘good ol’ boy’ system of doing business will no longer work for Tahlequah.”
Future plans for Catron include travel with her sister to Belize and to Ireland with her son, working in her garden, and enjoying her front porch.
“Drive by the porch on a pretty afternoon, and I’ll wave as you go by. It’s been a joy to serve Tahlequah,” said Catron.
