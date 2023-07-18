The chair of Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority, who is also the outgoing president of Northeastern State University, retired from the board during the July 17 board meeting.
A commendation was given to Dr. Steve Turner for his 11 years and seven months of service with NOPFA. Rodney Hanley, the incoming NSU president, will take Turner’s place as chair on the board. Hanley assumes the presidency beginning Aug 1.
“[This is] for [Turner’s] efforts as a dedicated community leader and the unselfish support he has given to the organization and its goals, which have resulted in NOPFA being one of the best transmission and distribution natural gas systems and the largest gas municipal in the state of Oklahoma,” said Jim Reagan, general manager of NOPFA.
The NSU president has traditionally chaired the NOPFA board, because the natural gas utility was originally created to serve the campus.
Mayor Suzanne Myers and Christy Landsaw, vice president of administration and finance at NSU, were installed on the finance committee for fiscal year 2024.
The Park Hill Road street-widening project, to allow a turning lane, could involve moving some of the 6-inch gas main on the east side of the road. The board approved retaining the services of an engineering firm to design how to move the gas main, if needed. The cost is $19,880.
The first phase will be from East Powell Road to Ballentine. Phase 2 will be from Ballentine to Willis Road. The motion was approved.
“Taylor Tannehill [city administrator] is talking about going out for bids on the street part by spring of next year,” said Reagan.
Emergency ratification for funds of $12,587 to pay for two clamps needed to repair leaks was approved.
The motion was approved to distribute four surplus vehicles to the City of Tahlequah and one to NSU through an interagency transfer.
Distribution of funds to the beneficiaries was considered and approved. Tahlequah and NSU will each receive $100,000, Stilwell and NSU will each receive $50,000, and Westville and NSU will each get $50,000 of the funds. Funds are distributed each year, if available.
The financial report presented by Reagan was approved.
The trust, which operates the natural gas distribution organization, was established in 1958, under Dr. Harrell E. Garrison, then-president of NSU. The three counties NOPFA serves – Cherokee, Adair, and Muskogee – up to that point, had been dependent on propane fuel, wood, and electricity to heat homes, businesses and institutions.
The mayors of three cities – Myers of Tahlequah, Jean Ann Wright of Stilwell, and Adam McKenzie of Westville – and the president and vice president of NSU, make up the current board. Tim Baker serves as the attorney for the board. Also in attendance was John Walker, director of operations in Westville and Stilwell.
What’s next
The next regular meeting will be Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at the NOPFA office at 103 N. College Ave. Agendas can be found on at nopfa.com.
