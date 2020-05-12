“My skin color shouldn't be a death sentence,” said Sydney Files from Valdosta, Georgia. Files has always felt that way and, like so many other people, she jogs regularly.
“I think every black person in America walks with more caution than white people,” Files said. “We aren't safe. I'm tired of getting on social media and seeing another black life taken because of this prejudiced fear.”
Files isn't alone.
The death of Arbery has sparked outrage in the Brunswick community, the state of Georgia and the nation, leading to protests and cries for the assailants to be behind bars.
In an incident referred to as a “modern day lynching” by Lee Merritt, attorney for Arbery's mother, the 25-year-old went out for a daily jog back in February and never made it home, according to an article by the Associated Press.
Arbery was followed by two men, identified as Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, as he jogged through their neighborhood, the article states.
Late Thursday the Associated Press reported the two men were arrested. Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were to be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
According to a Glenn County police report, as reported by the Brunswick News, the McMichaels believed Arbery was the suspect in a recent break-in and armed themselves with guns before getting in their truck to pursue him.
The incident, which occurred February 23, was brought to the public eye when a cellphone video was released earlier in the week. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported the video was made by a friend of the McMichaels.
On the video, Arbery can be seen jogging and going around a truck stopped on the road. Travis McMichael is standing outside the truck and his father is in the truck bed. Yelling can be heard as the video then shows Arbery and Travis struggling for the shotgun. Three gunshots can be heard on the video and, after the final shot, Arbery falls to the ground.
Waycross Judicial Circuit Attorney Georgia E. Barnhill released a statement saying he did not see grounds for an arrest, citing laws regarding private people arresting an offender, open carry laws and use of force in defense.
The Brunswick News reported Barnhill then stepped down from the case “after a conflict in the case was raised because his son is an attorney in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, where Greg McMichael worked.” The case was then passed to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District.
Civil rights attorney Roy Copeland said cases such as this one are the reason black America has so little faith in the judicial system.
Though Georgia has failed to create new hate crimes legislation since the Supreme Court tossed out the state's previous law as too vague, Copeland said the Arbery case fits the definition of a hate crime.
“Is there any other way to characterize it? The fact that we don’t have a hate crime law in this state, as such, perhaps now we should not only revisit the issue but act swiftly,” Copeland said.
After viewing the video, Southern District Attorney Brad Shealy in nearby Valdosta said he agrees Arbery's death was not justified.
“They were wanting to do a citizen’s arrest and I don’t know they had sufficient evidence to do a citizen’s arrest and he had the right to resist an illegal arrest so to me, it doesn’t look like a justifiable shooting in this situation because, looking at the video, there’s no deadly force on the young man’s part,” Shealy said.
Lowndes County (Georgia) Sheriff Ashley Paulk may not be fully aware of the Arbery case, but he knows his fair share about using deadly force.
“The way I’ve always said it is you use deadly force when you feel your life is being threatened. You're in fear of your life is my interpretation of using deadly force,” Paulk said. “If the man that was shot did not have a weapon and you had a weapon, there’s no reason to be in fear of your life. And I don’t see it would be justified to use deadly force on a person.” He added that even a uniformed police officer could not be justified using deadly force in that situation.
Gov. Brian Kemp, in a tweet Tuesday, “Georgians deserve answers. State law enforcement stands ready to ensure justice is served.”
The state’s Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement that based on the video footage, he is “deeply concerned” with the shooting of Arbery and expects “justice to be carried out as swiftly as possible.”
But civil rights activists and black Georgia lawmakers are calling for more urgency.
“We are saddened and angry about this wanton display of violence against an innocent man whose only crime was jogging while black. In 2020, our state and our country, has yet to reconcile with the vestiges of racism,” the state’s legislative black caucus said in a statement.
The ACLU of Georgia said the “vigilante behavior” displayed in Brunswick is “unacceptable."
Stacey Abrams, former 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate, said in an interview with CNN the case is just now getting the attention it deserves after weeks of being “swept under the rug.”
“Any nation that allows justice to be served and meted out by vigilantes and not holding those people accountable is not a just system,” she said.
Reporters Chris Herbert, Amanda M. Usher and Riley Bunch contributed to this report.
This story has been updated following the arrest of the suspects, Thursday, May 7.
