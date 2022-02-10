Outreach team discusses ideas for dealing with homelessness

Area residents who attended the Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team meeting Thursday, Feb. 10, offered several ideas for combating the rise in homelessness here.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, who wasn’t at the past few meetings, asked for updates.
Coleman Cox of Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health cited an immediate need for coats, gloves and hats.
“I brought that before our Missions Committee at First Baptist Church and we put together a coat drive,” said Cox.
The coats were provided to the Tahlequah Men’s Shelter and other organizations.
“We just talked last night at our Missions meeting to extend that as an indefinite thing,” said Cox.
Catron said she’s been in contact with people asking where they can donate coats. Cox said the coats are picked up and distributed on Mondays.
Catron said Police Chief Nate King would be willing to open the jail during an extended period of of cold weather.
“So many people are afraid they would get arrested because all of the homeless that have my phone number, they kept texting me, ‘Jackie, they’re going to lock me up,’” said Jacki Christie, D.D. Etchieson homeless ministry coordinator.
Another issue is that those who used the jail as a shelter did not want to leave their belongings for a long period of time.
Jeff Thorne asked the mayor for an update on the tiny houses being built near the police department. Catron said the architect who designed the tiny houses in Norman reached out to her.
“They started out with three and then they wrote for a grant and added so they had 20, and they just continued to add as it’s grown and the program has developed,” said Catron.
The idea is for people to live in the tiny houses for three to six months until they get back on their feet.
“The conversations I’ve had with [Police Chief] Nate King and [City Administrator Alan Chapman] have been in terms of that transition from homelessness to being able to get on your own,” said Catron.
King is interested in developing a community care court system for those who stay in the tiny houses. The idea is to find an alternative program where treatment, employment, housing can substitute for a fine.
Natalie Shelton, with Northeast Oklahoma Community Action Agency, gave an update for the Tahlequah Men’s Shelter. Shelton said they received 12 bunks and have room for three additional people.
“We are requiring either vaccine or a current COVID negative test within six to eight hours. I do have tests that the health department provided us,” said Shelton.
The men’s shelter needs full-size blankets, coats and socks. Shelton stressed that they need coats, not jackets.
Shelton said they are seeking volunteers for the nationwide Point-in-Time count, which will be conducted Feb. 22.
“We count the homeless population, and this is how we get federal funding. Last year’s numbers were extremely poor – almost less than a third of what we normally count because of COVID,” she said.
Data collected will be reported to the Northeastern Oklahoma Community Outreach Council, which will submit tallies to the feds.
“We try to make up sack lunches, some of the warm weather stuff and put them in a bag, and then we go out; it’s all digital this year. It’s a very short survey and it’ll take maybe two minutes of their time. We don’t ask for personal information,” said Shelton.
Team members will go to the Tahlequah Day Center that Tuesday, and target locations such as the public library, chain stores, and parks.
Shelton said the survey does ask individuals if they have children who are with them.
“We don’t want to come in and take their children from them. All we’re trying to do is count so we can have better funding to provide better services,” she said.
Shelton said they have hotel/motel voucher funds available, and people have to be eligible for grant services.
“I’m have a really hard time in Tahlequah with the hotels, trying to get a [memorandum of understanding],” she said.
Shelton said she’s been told she needs to be there in person when homeless people need rooms.
“Well, I’m an hour and a half away, so ... it’s really difficult. It frustrating when you’ve got this amount of money and you can’t do anything for anyone, and I have to tell them there is nothing I can do,” said Shelton.
Rev. Tammy Schmidt said members of the First Presbyterian Church are hosting a Stigma Reduction training Feb. 24, 5 to 7 p.m.
"Stigma is the number one reason why people with addiction don't receive or go for help. The point is, addiction is a disease, and if we look at it as a disease and not that we're judging and people's choices, then we can look at appropriate ways and respond appropriately," said Schmidt.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team meeting is Thursday, March 3, 1 p.m. at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.