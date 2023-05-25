OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers overrode 13 of the governor’s vetoes on Thursday, including those dealing with tribal regalia and the state’s lone public television station.
Lawmakers noted they had a smorgasbord of bills to choose from, as Gov. Kevin Stitt had been unusually heavy-handed with his vetoes, already rejecting 46 pieces of legislation as of Thursday morning.
Legislators were able to garner enough support in both chambers to override 13 of those vetoes, turning the legislation into law. After their vetoes, among other things, Oklahomans will have:
• Continued access to OETA, the state’s public broadcaster, which was at risk of closure after Stitt questioned the long-term strategic value of the station.
• A state name, image and likeness (NIL) law for collegiate athletes and universities.
• New protections in law for Native students who want to wear tribal regalia at public school graduation ceremonies.
• University of Kansas license plates.
• A new makeup of the state’s turnpike authority oversight board.
Many other pieces of legislation made it partway through the veto process. Lawmakers could theoretically consider addition overrides on the final day of session Friday as they pass legislation finalizing the state’s budget.
State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said two of his bills were victims of the political process. He was pushing to overturn Stitt's vetoes related to invasive species and protective orders for children.
“It’s not a fun task to override a governor’s veto,” Murdock said. “I don’t take any pleasure in having to make this vote. I do it solemnly, but it needed to happen.”
He said having to correct the mistakes made by another Republican is not fun.
“Usually in the end, we make the right decisions here,” he said.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton celebrated the Legislature’s veto override of Senate Bill 429, which enshrines into law Native students’ right to wear tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies.
“This measure should not have been controversial,” he said. “It has no costs for schools and expands students’ rights to honor their heritage. We look forward to seeing members of our tribe and others honor their heritage at important moments in their lives.”
State Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said 46 Stitt vetoes this year seems like a lot, but some were related to budget fights and “another example of the dysfunctional supermajority that [we have] going on.”
House legislators Thursday let stand most of the 20 vetoes Stitt made on fellow Republicans’ bills after he became frustrated by their lack of action on his tax and education priorities.
State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said the governor understood a lot of his vetoes related to the budget fight would be overridden, but they left House members confused over whether Stitt thought the legislation was sound policy.
“The difficult thing when that’s done in this process is, you really don’t know what he really wanted to override and what he didn’t,” McDugle said. “So it makes it a little bit difficult to try and decipher that when there’s so many of them.”
