For Cherokee County residents who are snowed in, spring cannot come soon enough, so local boutiques are preparing for the spring 2022 season.
Knitwear, green accessories, jackets, bright colors, oversized tops, and pantsuits will be in.
"This year, we're seeing a lot of coordinating sets with soft colors, icy blues, greens, and pinks. We're seeing a lot of layers, striped tops, and button-up tops; things that you can throw on top of your bathing suit or shorts and tank; something that is great to wear to the river or the lake," said Kristy Eubanks, Junie's Closet owner.
As far as footwear, women will ditch shoes and backed sandals for mules, slides, and flip-flops.
"People will want anything that you can slip on if you are on the go," she said.
To accessorize, locals are interested in natural stone accessories.
"We are seeing the sun, the moon, and the stars wrapped up into gold chains and sparkly accessories," she said.
Eubanks was wearing a natural stone set by Julio Designs, a handmade piece she acquired from Texas that she handpicked from the market, which will be in her spring collection.
Also popular are duster-length button-ups, a traditional take on the "shacket." Longer and lighter than the fall cousin, the item can be worn as a dress or an overcoat.
Beautiquey, in downtown Tahlequah, has received shipments from Paparazzi, Charlie B, Ethyl, Brighton, ADA, Ciao Milano, and other distributors.
"We've been blessed by people shopping right off the steaming rack for their favorite brands in spring styles and colors," said Brynn Smith, Beautiquey owner.
Older shoppers are looking at traditional spring colors. One of the hottest items is the slub shirt, which is made of a cotton fabric with slight lumps that protrude from the material, giving the users a light, airy wearing experience.
Other advantages of slub is that it does not cling to the body, and it does not have to be ironed.
"A lot of people, if you show them, they'll say they know what you mean. Our slub shirts are brightly colored - typical spring colors. There's a lot in the orange and purple family, but green is still the favorite color," said Smith.
Still popular from the fall collection are ruffles, tassels, or anything with flair.
"We are still seeing ruffles, and we are seeing ruffles incorporated into jackets. Even if it is not a ruffle, we are seeing some kind of extra decoration sewed into the garment," said Smith.
As far as bottoms, Beautiquey is selling crop jeans, cut somewhere between the knee and the ankle. Popular crop jeans incorporate flare into the bottom, whether it is a ruffle, button, or a zipper. Some jeans are cut at an off angle, which is stylish.
"Darker is big in the spring. White denim is also big," she said.
"The thinner cotton-printed flare pant, or the wide-legged pant is big right now."
Shorts are coming in gold and silver, and like crop jeans, they are getting longer.
"As far as accessories, we are still seeing bling - a lot of chunky jewelry," she said.
As for purses, in the past, women have preferred neutral colors. Right now, cross-body purses are popular in bright colors.
At Nine One Eight Boutique, customers can pick up knits, cardigans, and T-shirts in pink, orange, purple, and dark red. For accessories, the shop is showcasing gold, hearts, and pearls.
