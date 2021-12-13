Dr. Christopher Owen, professor of history at Northeastern State University, will retire at the close of the fall 2021 semester.
Owen has published numerous articles and reviews, as well as two historical books. In his most recent work, "Heaven Can Indeed Fall: The Life of Willmore Kendall" (2021), Owen details the life of one of America's forgotten and foundational conservative political thinkers.
In his farewell address on Dec. 3, Owen articulated his role, vision, and vocation as a historian to a close group of colleagues, students, friends and family.
Among other things, Owen discussed the responsibility of historians not to paint a picture of what ought to have been, but to elucidate the strengths, shadows, and hazy-gray of what was, and in particular, of this dynamic historical figure.
