After a local homeowner made changes to a house, the structure was dismissed for further action during the Nov. 4 Tahlequah Abatement Board meeting.
The structure on 106 S. College Ave. was hidden by tall grass, brush, and trees, and was considered dilapidated.
"I got with the homeowner and he has replaced all the rotten wood and gave the whole house a brand-new coat of paint and he has completely cleaned the fence line,' said Larry Warnock. "I recommend that we dismiss."
To allow for repairs, the board tabled abatement until the May 4 meeting for a structure on 106 E. Louellen St. That structure was heavily damaged due to a fire, and the owner, Phillip Swafford, has agreed to do the repairs himself.
"He's going to do the roof, get the outside painted, and get any damaged wood. The structure is secure and Swafford has gone around and secured all of the openings," said Warnock. "We do have a compliance plan with that, and he's asking for six months."
Also tabled until the May meeting was the abatement of a structure on 124 E. Chickasaw St., owned by the Fennel family.
Tabled until the Jan. 6 meeting - to allow cleanup, repairs, and window replacements - were structures on 612-1/2 S. State Ave., owned by the Walkabouts, and and 717 W. Choctaw St., owned Youngs. The 717 W. Choctaw St. structure had been demolished already, but there is still debris.
Code compliance officer Vicky Green told the board to allow a timeline on a house 451 West Ave., owned by the Ridgeways. They decided to table until the April 6 meeting.
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.