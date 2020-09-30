OWRB staff discuss phosphorus analysis in webinar

The Oklahoma Water Resources Board recently held another online presentation to further discuss revisions to the total phosphorus criterion for the purpose of protecting the Illinois River Watershed. OWRB staff also explained a new requirement not previously in Oklahoma’s water quality standards.
The Illinois River Watershed has millions of visitors every year, as it’s waterbodies offer ample recreational opportunity. Through swimming, boating, fishing and floating, visitors contribute substantially to local economic activity. In 2019, according to the OWRB, visitor spending within 30 miles of Lake Tenkiller was just under $70 million.
In an effort to safeguard the river from excessive algae growth, which can deplete oxygen levels for wildlife and create a bad environment for recreation, the total phosphorus criterion was developed.
Included in the OWRB presentation were graphs showing a 20-year record of total phosphorus concentration of the Illinois River at locations in Watts and Tahlequah.
“We are making slow progress in terms of things trending down,” said Rebecca Viega Nascimento, environmental program manager. “We still have a lot of phosphorus in the river, and we still have phosphorus measurements that are routinely above 0.037 milligrams per liter, which is the water quality criterion. So we still have a lot of work to do in terms of reducing our phosphorous.”
Under an agreement between Arkansas and Oklahoma, a joint phosphorus criteria study was completed by a committee of six people – three from each state. The committee’s final report in 2016 and recommendation included using the term “critical condition,” which is defined as “conditions where surface runoff is not the dominant influence of total flow and stream ecosystems process.”
Critical condition is a new term for Oklahoma’s water quality standards, and constructs which quality sample results should be utilized to evaluate the total phosphorus criterion. Nascimento said the OWRB has had to find a way to translate it into an operational definition that can be implemented across two states in various monitoring programs.
The OWRB staff broke the language into two parts and created two analyses to consider. First, the staff used hydrograph separation analysis to evaluate flow conditions of the river, and when surface runoff is dominant and when it is not.
They also used hydrology scour analysis to determine when flow dominates ecosystem process of interest, which is algal growth found at the lowest level of a body of water. The staff’s goal was to measure velocity of streams to figure out how strong of a flow would be needed to scour algae off the bottom of the stream bed.
“If you think of a power washer, and how the literal force of the water is what is doing the work to do the cleaning, that’s essentially what we’re trying to quantify here in the river,” said Nascimento. "We’re trying to quantify when is the velocity at the riverbed powerful enough to clean off the rocks – to scour of the algae.”
According to the OWRC, the scour analysis technique is not effective for interpreting critical condition, as it is labor intensive, not consistent across the watershed, and results are highly variable.
“So, because of that, the hydrograph separation analysis is going to provide the foundation for interpreting the critical condition language,” said Nascimento. “OWRB’s staff finds that a 55 percent baseflow threshold would reasonably address the critical condition recommendation. So we’re trying to preserve the greatest opportunity we can to sample the river and apply the criterion for monitoring and assessment, while still meeting the committee recommendation.”
During the presentation, Nascimento said the changes to water quality assessment practices with regard to critical condition will not restrict water quality monitoring in general.
“It in no ways restricts the science that agencies or other partners can do to understand [phosphorus] loading and work to reduce that loading,” she said.
Learn more
The next scheduled webinar to discuss with stakeholders revision to the Illinois River Watershed’s total phosphorus criterion is Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. A link to the webinar can be found at owrb.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.