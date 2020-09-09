OWRB staffers moving forward with river protections

Staff with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s Water Quality Standards held a webinar Tuesday to inform stakeholders of the OWRB’s work to revise the total phosphorus criterion meant to protect the Illinois River Watershed.
The Illinois River Watershed, which comprises about 1,650 square miles, is home to three of Oklahoma’s scenic rivers: the Illinois River, Barren Fork Creek, and Flint Creek. Around 2002, it was discovered that Oklahoma’s scenic rivers were being negatively impacted by phosphorus pollution, and in 2003, Oklahoma adopted a numeric standard of 0.037 mg/L magnitude level for total phosphorus in the rivers and streams. This led to an agreement of joint principles between Oklahoma and Arkansas to reduce the level of phosphorus pollution.
“It was this agreement that formed the joint study committee of six people – three from Oklahoma and three from Arkansas,” said Rebecca Veiga Nascimento, environmental program manager. “The committee had the responsibility to oversee a special study on phosphorus and algae. This study was conducted by Ryan King from Baylor University.”
The committee created to oversee the study gave two recommendations. One focused on water quality criterion, while the other dealt with ambient water quality monitoring.
“All water quality standards have three components: beneficial uses, criteria to protect those uses, and the anti-degradation policy,” said Nascimento. “In this case specifically, we are concerned with Illinois River, Flint Creek, and Barren Fork Creek; their aesthetics, beneficial uses, the total phosphorus criterion to protect this beneficial use, and of course, these waters are classified as scenic rivers and outstanding resource waters under the state of Oklahoma’s anti-degradation policy.”
The water quality criterion, one component of water quality standards, is what the OWRB is changing. The criteria also have three components: magnitude, duration, and frequency. The magnitude of 0.037 mg/L of total phosphorus, adopted by the state, is not changing.
“The committee did recommend a value of 0.035 mg/L,” said Nascimento. “However, in accordance with the Second Statement of Joint Principles, this value is not considered significantly different, so no change will be made.”
The committee overseeing the Baylor study also recommended a six-month average total phosphorus level not to exceed 0.035 mg/L. Nascimento said the recommendation was based only on the data from the Baylor study, which involved 12 sampling events taking over two years. By comparison, she said, the OWRB and the USGS have been sampling the Illinois River Watershed monthly for approximately 20 years.
“So it was important that this large and powerful data set be used as part of this analysis,” she said. “We looked at numerous averaging periods and data distribution across the watershed and determined that the six-month average will be protective and is a reasonable revision for this criterion.”
The frequency of the water quality criteria has to do with how often an event occurs wherein there is an excursion or exceedance of 0.037 phosphorus limit. The committee recommended there never be an excursion from the criteria magnitude and duration without impairing the beneficial use of the river and creeks. Nascimento said the recommendation presents two conflicts.
“It conflicts with ecological principles we know to be true,” she said. “Ecosystems do have resiliency and can withstand infrequent excursions and remain healthy. The second conflict is with water quality management programs. Programs need some flexibility. Overly rigid criteria are not effectively implemented.”
The OWRB staff recommended a two-part approach that Nascimento said would address both short-term and long-term protection for the Illinois River Watershed. The first frequency component will be no more than one exceedance in a one-year period, and the second component is no more than three exceedances for a five-year period.
“So when we put all three pieces of this together, the draft criterion looks like this: The total phosphorus six-month rolling average of 0.037 mg/L shall not be exceeded more than once in a one-year period, and not more than three times in a five-year period,” said Nascimento.
The entire webinar presentation is available at owrb.ok.gov. There will also be two more webinars held Sept. 22 and Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.
