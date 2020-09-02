While America has become more connected through power providers and internet services, rural areas of the country don’t always have the same access to online services.
Cooperatives are process of expanding their coverage areas, but some people who live outside of larger cities might have to wait longer to receive big-town services.
Residents in the Briggs area have recently been pushing for access to faster internet services. Fiber optic networks have become coveted technologies, but many residents near Briggs and Welling are in between providers at the moment.
OzarksGo LLC, a subsidiary of Ozarks Electric Cooperative, and Lake Region Electric Cooperative, are the two enterprises working to bring fiber optic services to Cherokee County. Currently, OzarksGo is constructing fiber along its electric lines to extend approximately 7,000 miles of fiber, according to Ashley Harris, vice president of marketing and communications
The goal is to provide fiber internet, television and phone service. OzarksGo will eventually extend its service lines all the way to South 569 Road near Briggs Public School.
“Currently, we are in the splicing, testing phase in that area,” said Harris. “Within the next week to two, drops will begin to the area and members will be notified thereafter of the availability to subscribe to our service.”
Residents interested in the service area can register online at www.ozarkgo.net, or contact its offices at 1-866-569-2757. No payment in advancement is required.
Meanwhile, LREC is continuing to expand its fiber network and is not building its system in Peggs and near Lowery School in Cherokee County. It is also expanding in the areas near Greenleaf State Park and Braggs in Muskogee County.
According to Larry Mattes, communications specialist, the goal is to bring Lake Region’s fiber anywhere the cooperative has electric lines. The Briggs area, east of Illinois River on State Highway 10, did not make its Phase 2 build-out zone.
“At the current time, we have our build-out plant for the rest of 2020 in the works,” he said. “What will help Briggs and the Welling areas to become one of the first new zones in Phase 3, would be to have all the residents in that area who are interested in a fast internet to pre-register online at register.lrecok.net, or call our office at 918-772-2526. Once we finish Phase 2, we will proceed into designing a final Phase 3 build-out of our electric service territory.”
All LREC needs is a name, address, phone number and email to add a residents to its list to build service lines, once the service becomes available in that area. No payments are required upfront to pre-register for the fiber-to-the-home expansion. Current or potential customers can see LREC’s progress in expanding its network by visiting https://register.lrecok.net/front_end/zones.
