The Tahlequah Planning and Zoning Commission, during a Thursday meeting, accepted a donation of the property at 409 S. Water Ave.
John D. Carey and Kevin E. Dudley donated the property in exchange for an access easement from the property at 401 S. Water Ave. through property owned by the city to Park Avenue.
Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson said the property is near the continuation of the Tahlequah History Trail.
"My understanding of the request is that they donate this property and we provide a cross-access easement across this lot that we own," he said.
Confusion as to the easement allowing traffic technically on the trail was voiced by board members.
"But you just said this was part of the trail?" asked Ward 2 Commissioner Gary Casy. "So they're wanting access off of easement even thought this is going to be part of the trail? So they're going to be driving a car down the trail?"
Johnson said there are already places on the trail where vehicle traffic crosses, and this would be the same. This proposition still needs to go to City Council for approval.
Truwell, LLC requested a zoning change for the property on 2353 W. Choctaw St. from open display commercial district to light industrial district.
The property, which is known as the old Pepsi Plant, is intended to be utilized for the cultivation of medical marijuana.
The board gave its nod to Jasen Wright's application for a zoning change on property from at 123 W. Willis Road from open display commercial district to light industrial district. It used to be the Stepp Mobile Home Park.
"The owner bought the property, removed the burnt-out mobile homes, cleared everything off, and is looking to improve this property and go in some direction," said Wright.
The board approved the zoning change application by David Dick for 509 and 511 Circle Street, and it was changed from open display commercial district to two-family dwelling district.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
