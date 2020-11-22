The Tahlequah City Planning Commission approved the city of Tahlequah Comprehensive Plan during a Nov. 19 meeting.
Secretary Michael Torkelson said they OK'd the plan with the recommendation of cooperation between the city and county. Two representatives from Crafton Tull were there via Zoom to present the plan.
"It was a great way to 'boil down' the entire comprehensive plan process so it's easy to understand if someone is unfamiliar with it," said Torkelson.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill will meet with trail groups to ensure all parties are up to date before presenting the plan to City Council in January.
A preliminary/final plat on Stick Ross Mountain Road and Highway 51 was approved.
What's next
The next Planning Commission meeting is 4 p.m. Dec. 16 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee.
