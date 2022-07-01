The Tahlequah City Planning Commission, during a June 28 meeting, recommended approval with modifications, or denial of ordinance changes.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the proposal is to change the property at 200 W. Choctaw St., from a Local Commercial District (C-1) to a General Commercial District (C-2), for a welding supply store.
A preliminary plat for the Cherokee Housing Subdivision of 23.2 acres was approved. Recommendation to close/vacate an alley by Pendleton Street, and retain a 20' easement was granted.
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 26 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
