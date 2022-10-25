The Tahlequah City Planning Commission, during a Nov. 30 meeting, recommended approval with modifications of rezoning property to allow for a duplex.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the property on North Lance Lane is a single-family, high-density district, and the owners were asking to change it to a residential multifamily, low-density district.
“It is a vacant property and the applicant is requesting the zoning change for duplex construction,” Tannehill.
The Comprehensive Plan identifies the area as a stable neighborhood, but Tannehill said that’s misleading.
“The surrounding properties have been slowly developed overtime with a mix of single-family, multifamily, and a mobile home park. Although it doesn’t directly coincide with our stable neighborhood classification on the Comprehensive Plan, the proposed development proposes zoning change, and it does fit into the surrounding neighborhood as a whole,” he said.
The board gave its nod to recommend approval with modification of a lot split in the Mountains of Southridge City area.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.